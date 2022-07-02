4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $450,000

We’re so blown away by Peavy Homes' recent creations that we can’t help but to share each one, even if it's a bit too early! --- Just like the home we featured next door (and all homes Peavy Homes builds), their hallmark quality craftsmanship and fresh, sophisticated aesthetic, are on display with every single aspect of this home! We’ve said it before and we’ll continue repeating it: you simply can’t find a better builder than Peavy Homes! --- Located next door to the chic opportunity we showcased earlier, this alluring offering too is located in China Spring’s Saddle Creek neighborhood. Expanded to 1,980 square feet and boasting a floorplan Matthew has been raving about since he first stepped foot inside, this home takes it up a notch escalating a clean, modern aesthetic, both inside and out (grey brick anyone? How COOL is that?) to a WHOLE new level! --- Inside, contemporary, and restrained selections are light and airy while still providing a remarkable warmth and a super inviting appeal. A beautiful array of lighting and plumbing fixtures, intricate tile work, sensationally smart floor plan, and decidedly scrumptious eat-in kitchen all work together creating a fusion of design that’s fascinating, appealing, and unique for this market. Doubling as a bedroom and an office, the home yields superb flexibility while affording what might even be classified as two primary suites, perfect for a blended family. With numerous extra touches and a clear design directive this is one you’re going to want to see! Careful though: entering this home will absolutely result in a case of “love at first sight”! --- Outside, the nearly 1/5 of an acre lot is not to small, not too big, but JUST right. A whole yard irrigation system is already installed and poised to ensure that the home’s fresh sod and lovely landscaping (soon to be installed) stay green and colorful this summer! To beat the heat, the home’s spacious covered patio is perfect for a grilling or just enjoying a cool beverage after a long day. --- While work is still ongoing, this home should be completed soon. It’s just so spectacular we couldn’t wait to share it! Stay tuned for updated photos as work is completed. While you’re waiting, head over to www.peavyhomes.com to check out other offerings and past projects.