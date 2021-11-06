4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $450,450

This beautiful custom brick home is calling your name! Its located on a corner lot in the new Creekside addition. The home features 3 spacious guest bedrooms and a HUGE isolated primary suite with vaulted ceilings. Other features include: an exposed brick archway, lovely rock fireplace, granite counter tops, a large laundry room ( with granite and a sink). Bring your family and friends home this holiday season! The fireplace is sure to keep you warm this winter. The kitchen is open to the living room and features a grand island with beautiful granite and a farmhouse sink. Outside, you'll find the perfect place for morning coffee or small gatherings. This place does NOT lack attention to detail...it has all the bells and whistles! Call today to see for yourself.