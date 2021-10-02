4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $459,900

NEW QUALITY HOME CONSTRUCTION!!! Craftsman Style, great open floor plan yet still offers privacy and space for the whole family. Beautiful construction, energy efficient, side entry garage. Do not miss the laundry room that connects to the Master Closet for convenience. Secluded Master Suite. Built in mud benches, storage for busy families. Large walk-in pantry. Great colors and finishes throughout home. Creekside is in Midway ISD, Energy Star Compliant, Great open floor plan, Large eating bar in the kitchen, custom full height cabinets in the kitchen, beautiful quartzite on island, stainless steel appliances, large walk-in pantry, separate laundry room, boxed ceiling in dining, beautiful crown molding throughout, cedar privacy fence, 4 bedroom 3 bath, Secluded Master Suite with freestanding bathtub and tiled shower with 3/8" frameless glass, fully landscaped yard with sprinkler system, custom built cabinets throughout, Hardi Panel siding and eave trim, engineered slab, 30 year roof, Lennox high efficiency A/C with heat pump, fireplace, 5.1 surround sound pre-wiring, security system, plus many extras SO MUCH ATTENTION TO DETAIL new addition Creekside off Warren and Ritchie