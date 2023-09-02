***NOTE*** Construction is complete! Sod was installed this week. Come see it in person or wait a few days to see photos of the beautifully landscaped backyard AND the front yard! --- Crafted with the highest attention to detail, homes constructed by veteran owned Kosier Homes offer something novel most builders simply don’t: the homebuilder personally participates in the building process with his own hands! This in-person supervisory and participatory roll ensures a meticulous commitment to quality throughout the entire process, start to finish. --- At this alluring Hewitt area home, Kosier Homes has pulled out all of the stops! Featuring a fabulous four bedroom, two bathroom layout with just under 2,200 square feet of super attractive, polished, beautiful construction! Here, stone, tile, and fixture selections elevate the overall aesthetic making the home stand out from the crowd. This is definitely not what you're used to seeing in Central Texas! --- From the formidable foyer to the fanciful primary suite (did you see the awesome split vanity?!?!), the knockout kitchen island to the inspired laundry room; no aspect of this home will leave you wanting! Stay tuned as we update photos, complete the home (landscaping, fencing, primary bath selections, and details finishes are ALL ongoing!), and show off the very attributes which has made Kosier Homes’ clients some of the most loyal and happy buyers in all of Central Texas! --- Get to know Kosier Homes. Call to schedule your exclusive appointment today! You’ll be so impressed with the quality, craftsmanship, and appeal of Jeremy’s homes; we can’t wait for you to see this property in person. Call today!