4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $465,000

Gorgeous new listing in China Spring checks all the boxes! Recently built in 2019 with a combination of stone and brick exterior, along with updated landscaping and this home stands out on a corner lot! The open concept living, kitchen, and dining room is perfect for entertaining with views of the pool from all angles. The kitchen is a chefs dream with granite countertops, tiled backsplash, stainless steel appliances, and a bonus double oven! The downstairs master suite is the retreat you have been looking for. The tranquil large room is joined by an additional sitting area, large bathroom with dual vanities, a large soaking tub, separate shower, and walk in closet. Upstairs there is a huge common area that is perfect to be used as a second living, media, or game room; along with three more bedrooms and a bathroom. Outside your oasis awaits!! Spend time with your family and friends enjoying the large covered back porch, huge yard, and sparkling pool! This amazing home is ready for a new family and to be filled with wonderful memories! Don’t let this move-in ready home slip by!

