 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Bird-Kultgen Ford
4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $465,000

4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $465,000

4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $465,000

Welcome home to this meticulously maintained 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath home with neighborhood access to The Brazos River! You will certainly enjoy the large backyard with plenty of room for entertaining. This stunning one-owner custom-built home features 2 living areas, an isolated master suite, and a fourth bedroom that could be used for a home office. If you are looking for loads of natural light and large windows, this home is for you! Located on a large corner lot in The Bluffs on The Brazos where homeowners have access to the docks in the neighborhood. Don't miss out on this wonderful home!!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert