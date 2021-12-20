4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $465,000

Welcome home to this meticulously maintained 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath home with neighborhood access to The Brazos River! You will certainly enjoy the large backyard with plenty of room for entertaining. This stunning one-owner custom-built home features 2 living areas, an isolated master suite, and a fourth bedroom that could be used for a home office. If you are looking for loads of natural light and large windows, this home is for you! Located on a large corner lot in The Bluffs on The Brazos where homeowners have access to the docks in the neighborhood. Don't miss out on this wonderful home!!