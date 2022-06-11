Spectacular custom home in the Heart of Waco with features you expect to find in more expensive homes. The dramatic open floor plan is designed to fit every mood; stunning yet graceful, exciting yet charming. The bedroom positioning allows for privacy in two different ways, with the opportunity for two master suites or a master plus a secluded guest room. The tranquil backyard is ideal for the entire family to enjoy with room for ALL of the kids toys, a garden area large enough to feed the entire neighborhood and a peaceful corner to simply get away and relax. The cook in the family will fall in love with the open kitchen, complete with a spacious marble island, gas range, upscale appliances and a view of the amazing living area. Walls of glass let the outside in, perfect for watching the kids play or the pets take a nap on the patio. Remote iron privacy fencing adds extra security. If you'relooking for a budget-smart but distinctive home within a short drive of Waco's hotspots this home is a must see.
4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $470,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Waco police arrested a 17-year-old on a gun charge Monday who they said was seen on security footage near the scene of a shooting that sent a …
Waco police arrested a 28-year-old man Tuesday who they believe shot two people outside a taco truck in April, seriously injuring both and lea…
Everything but the squirrels is for sale at Russell's Pecans and Fine Candy in Gholson, where the Russell family and 1,500 pampered pecan trees have delivered goodies to Central Texas for generations.
The thousands of curious sightseers who have driven or walked by the castle at 3300 Austin Ave., known as the Cottonland Castle, will get a ch…
Waco Police on Monday released more information on the arrest of an inmate who died in the McLennan County Jail late Friday in what authoritie…
Three local restaurants made Yelp’s list of the top 100 places to eat in Texas: Revival Eastside Eatery, 704 Elm Ave.; Cafe Homestead, near th…
Whitney ISD has approved the hiring of David Haynes Jr. as its new head football coach and athletic director.
The biggest Buc-ee's ever: A 75,000 square foot store is coming to Texas with 120 fueling stations.
Waco OKs engineering for solid waste transfer station on University Parks, a major expense in landfill move
The Waco City Council approved a $316,000 contract Tuesday that represents a small piece of what consultants have said could be the costliest …
‘Was he under our nose the entire time?’ Centerville residents discuss manhunt of convicted murderer east of Waco