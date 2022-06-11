 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $470,000

4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $470,000

Spectacular custom home in the Heart of Waco with features you expect to find in more expensive homes. The dramatic open floor plan is designed to fit every mood; stunning yet graceful, exciting yet charming. The bedroom positioning allows for privacy in two different ways, with the opportunity for two master suites or a master plus a secluded guest room. The tranquil backyard is ideal for the entire family to enjoy with room for ALL of the kids toys, a garden area large enough to feed the entire neighborhood and a peaceful corner to simply get away and relax. The cook in the family will fall in love with the open kitchen, complete with a spacious marble island, gas range, upscale appliances and a view of the amazing living area. Walls of glass let the outside in, perfect for watching the kids play or the pets take a nap on the patio. Remote iron privacy fencing adds extra security. If you'relooking for a budget-smart but distinctive home within a short drive of Waco's hotspots this home is a must see.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Russell's Pecans near Waco hits the market

Russell's Pecans near Waco hits the market

Everything but the squirrels is for sale at Russell's Pecans and Fine Candy in Gholson, where the Russell family and 1,500 pampered pecan trees have delivered goodies to Central Texas for generations.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert