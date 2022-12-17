4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $475,000

Beautifully designed home in Creekside Subdivision with a large 0.21 acre lot! Conveniently located near shopping areas and restaurants, this 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home has many eloquent features. Walking into the home from the large covered front porch, you will be amazed with the open dining room, living room, and kitchen area with tall ceilings and recessed lighting. The living room has a unique non-woodburning fireplace accent and large windows allowing natural light from the backyard. Viewing the kitchen, you will notice the elegant quartz countertops and all of the storage possibilities with a grand island that makes this space great for entertaining guests. The main bedroom has trayed ceilings with recessed lighting and a large ensuite bathroom. In the bathroom, you will view a lot of storage, separate tub and shower features, dual vanities, and a large walk in closet. On the other side of the home, you will see two bedrooms that have a shared jack-and-jill bathroom that also has an ample amount of storage and dual vanities. Stepping into the backyard, you will notice the large covered back patio area with fans and how big the yard actually is! Also, the exterior has multiple motion lights and has partial gutters. Schedule your own personal showing today!