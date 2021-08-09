 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $475,000

This Beautiful one owner custom built Home has 4 Bedrooms, 3 Full Baths, Isolated Master Suite and Bedroom 2 could be used as a Mother-in-Law Suite, Open Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen and Breakfast Room. The A-C units are new on August 06, 2021. This Home has a large covered patio with a fountain and landscaped back yard ready to be enjoyed by your entire family. This Home features an attached and unattached garage. The Home is located in Stonehenge Addition to the City of Waco with Lorena ISD. The neighborhood is 20 years old, very established with larger yards than the new subdivisions being built today.

