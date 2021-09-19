4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $475,000

This beautiful and very well maintained private retreat is only minutes from downtown Waco. The property is completely fenced and landscaped with 2 gate entries. A huge backyard and front yard gives you plenty of options when it comes to pets or recreational fun. Stepping inside the house, you will find 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 living areas, and a newly updated utility room. The layout of the main house has a clean and cozy feel to it, making you feel right at home. Stepping back outside, there is a guest house and a small workshop. The guest house features a very open concept along with a full kitchen and bath. Looking out into the front yard you will find many mature pecan trees and an irrigated lawn.