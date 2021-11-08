 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $476,595

Just over 3,000 sqft on a corner lot, this 4 bedroom 2 1/2 is full of perks! The expansive kitchen is ready for entertaining, with a nook wet bar between the entry room and the kitchen, double ovens, a large bar height dining space, plus an island - you will have tons of space for spreading out! The kitchen that on looks the main living area is perfect for those large couches or sectionals that we love to sit on post feast. Should you need some fresh air, enjoy your extended covered patio embelished with cedar ceilings. The primary bedroom has plenty of space for a king bed and a small sitting area. The rare floor plan and beautiful curb appeal, will have you saying "This is home!" in no time!

