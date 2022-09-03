4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $476,900

Midway ISD! Every feature of this home shows attention to detail! The lot backs up to an open yet private area right off Warren Road. Plenty of room for your family in this 4 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath home featuring 2356 sq. ft. The open concept includes a front area that can be used for a dining area or an extra family space. A breakfast area is also available and looks into the back yard. The extended size of the island boasts plenty of room for bar stools, entertaining and lots of great family dinners and snack time. The kitchen is full of multi size cabinets, built in spice racks and utensil holders, large walk in pantry, built in microwave and oven, built in Smart Home Kitchen Hub. Enjoy the electric fireplace in the living space and the ease of a remote to turn the fire on and off. Laundry room is right off the kitchen with an extra sink, and close to the half bath. Newly purchased washer and dryer convey with the home. Enjoy the large isolated master bedroom with the vaulted ceiling, large walk in shower, separate tub, large walk in closet. The remaining 3 bedrooms are on the opposite side of the home with 2 of the rooms sharing a wonderful spacious Jack and Jill bathroom. Also on the hallway is a separate full bath close to the third bedroom at the front of the home. The back patio on this home is oversized, covered with beautiful wood work and painted ceiling. The large backyard includes a new storage shed, 10 x 12, valued at $5,000. The garage is ready for any project that you need to work on! The nice coated flooring adds to the well thought out arrangement of the garage to include a work bench/peg board. The home was completed in 2021 and constructed by Morton Construction. Beautiful home and ready to show!