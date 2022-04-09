4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $480,000

Elegant Modern Farm Style, 4 BR 3 BTH home built in 2021, in Midway ISD. Open concept kitchen / living / dining area. You will appreciate the windows for natural lighting in the living area as well as vaulted ceiling and electric fireplace, sellers have updated the interior paint. Board and batten wall paneling in entry and living area. Kitchen features a 10-foot-wide island with seating, farm sink, quartz counter tops, new lighting fixtures across bar, large walk-in pantry off the kitchen, and stainless-steel Whirlpool appliances. The laundry room is located off the kitchen and has a sink/counter area. The additional bedrooms are jack and jill, carpeted with spacious closets. Designer plank flooring in main living areas and master suite. The isolated master suite is spacious for large furnishings, master bathroom has dual sinks, elegant free-standing tub, shower with seating, and WOW to the walk-in closet that has built in shelving. Ceiling fans and 2” faux wood blinds throughout. Oversized back porch, manicured yard with landscape, irrigation, and side entry garage. Located in the Chapel Ridge Addition close to school, shopping and easy travel to I-35 and downtown Waco.