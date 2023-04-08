CALLING OUT ALL BAYLOR PARENTS & WACO INVESTORS!! Welcome to a newly built modern 2 story home in the perfect location, just minutes away from Baylor and downtown!! A great investment for students to be near all the convenient and functional spots Waco has to provide. This home features 4 master bedrooms complete with their own bathrooms and closets. The home starts with an open layout with foam insulation and water proof vinyl planks all through out the house. High ceilings, guest bathroom, one of the masters, and double doors that fully open to the back patio to open up the space even more! The second floor features laundry area, the remaining rooms and a second living room that over looks the back yard! Some extra features include a walk-in pantry, kitchen granite countertops that match all bathrooms, a paved drive way that wraps to the back of home, and a wooden fence to complete it all!