4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $489,000

This lovely, spacious, 1 story home 3 car garage, in the sought-out community of the Villages at Twin Rivers has 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths. This home opens to a spacious formal foyer and 12-foot-high ceilings. Off the entry you'll find a shared retreat area located just outside of bedrooms 1 and 2. The open concept, entertainer's kitchen has multiple cooking or serving areas, a spacious pantry, welcoming center island, double ovens, beautiful granite countertops, stainless appliances, and plenty of cabinet space and opens to a very spacious living area. The spacious primary bedroom and bedroom 3 are located near the laundry room. The HOA community amenities include a community pool, playground, tennis courts, workout facility, clubhouse (can be rented for parties) and a walk around the lake. Bear Ridge Golf Course and restaurant are also located within the community. This home located in South Bosque elementary/Midway zoning.