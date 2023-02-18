Welcome to the highly sought-after and well-designed Creekside addition. Featuring distinct, newly built homes, Creekside represents the very best of new neighborhoods in the Greater Waco area. Perfectly located in Midway ISD with easy access to Hewitt Drive and I-35, little touches like sidewalks elevate this neighborhood when considering a safe place to call home. Tucked away on Feather Trace Ln. is a home that stands out beyond the rest. Fitting in perfectly with the rest of the neighborhood on the outside, when you walk inside, you’ll start to notice the details that separate this home. Since the completion of construction in 2021, the current owners have upgraded the floors, kitchen, light fixtures, and other items throughout. When contemplating how to make this house a home, the current owners added a custom White Oak cabinet built-in, specifically designed for the living room. The kitchen is a definite selling point with all-new, designer GE Café appliances. Their satin white and subtle rose gold finish add a relaxing touch sure to “wow” your guests! With the redesigned island, hosting guests and daily living couldn’t be easier - the bar seating and quartz countertops with ogee edge tie it all in. As if it couldn’t get any better, an oversized sink and updated light fixtures put this kitchen over the top. The floor plan is one most will find highly desirable with an isolated master, walk-in pantry, side entry garage, and open kitchen and living areas. Functionality was at the heart of every decision made when building and re-designing this home. The expansive primary bedroom has a recessed ceiling for an executive feel. Its adjacent bathroom features a double vanity, a separate bathtub and shower, and a large walk-in closet with ample storage. Located off the living space is the hallway with the three guest rooms that share a spacious hall bathroom. Out back, the covered patio and fully landscaped backyard are a rarity in today’s newer home market. You’ll be able to enjoy this space year-round! A couple of other seemingly small details that add a big impact are the epoxy-coated garage and both regular and 10ft gates to access the backyard. Homes at this price point are hard to come by, and one with this many add-ons is almost impossible to find. If you’re looking for a well-loved home that was meticulously cared for, this is it!