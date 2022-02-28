4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $490,000

Beautiful 15 Acre ranchette with a lake view and perfect for horses! This 4 bedroom home with 3 bathroom features a large workshop with lights, power and 2 roll up doors, a large 3 stall horse barn, and covered parking for a tractor, boat, plus part ownership of the private lake adjacent! Home features large family room with a wood burning fireplace, built in bookcases, patio doors, and vaulted ceilings. Spacious kitchen open to oversized dining area. Extra bonus room could be a great space for guests or visiting family, home office, or secluded bedroom. This room has bathroom and kitchen area plus side entrance. With so many amenities, this property would make a great family home, Airbnb, or an executive rental. Update this well laid out home with your own touches and it will be a true gem!