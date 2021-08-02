4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $495,000

Welcome to 140 Twin Oaks. This luxurious home boasts four large bedrooms three and a half bath with over thirty one hundred square feet. The master bedroom is located on the lower level and the other three are upstairs. The large open living space also includes a bonus space for a study or craft area. The master bath is equipped with a jetted tub and separate shower which contains a seating area inside for comfort and support. Large master tri-level closet to ensure all your accessories are well accounted for. The property itself sits on just over an acre with a large back yard , three car detached garage (over 800 sq. feet) and over one third of the property is open space to the left of the detached garage. This beauty won't last long, schedule your private tour today !