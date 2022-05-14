4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $498,900

If you are looking for a spacious home that fits all of your needs, look no further! This quality-built custom home by Kosier Construction will have everything you are looking for and so much more. From the open concept kitchen and living area, custom finishes, bonus office room, three full bathrooms and more, this home is sure to check all the boxes on your list. Although new construction tends to have smaller lots and no trees, this home will surprise you with its oversized lot and if you were wanting mature trees with a new construction home, this home has plenty of mature trees in the backyard that offer plenty of shade during the summertime. The current owners have also extended the back patio to allow for more sitting room outside. Schedule your private showing today!