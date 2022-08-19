Welcome to 5401 Tama Dr. Located in the highly desired Flat Rock Village, zoned for the 2021 state football champions China Spring ISD and minutes from town. This lovely four-bedroom, two bath home boasts just over two thousand square feet, large bedrooms, open floorplan and is situated on a corner lot. Need space? You won't want to miss this your opportunity at this almost quarter acre lot. Schedule your private tour today!
4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $500,000
