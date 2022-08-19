4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $500,000

Welcome to 5401 Tama Dr. Located in the highly desired Flat Rock Village, zoned for the 2021 state football champions China Spring ISD and minutes from town. This lovely four-bedroom, two bath home boasts just over two thousand square feet, large bedrooms, open floorplan and is situated on a corner lot. Need space? You won't want to miss this your opportunity at this almost quarter acre lot. Schedule your private tour today!