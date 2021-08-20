4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $500,000

This is a beautiful, 2800 sq. ft. family home with premier access to the Waco airport, Lake Waco Golf Course, Lake Waco Camping Grounds, China Spring School District, and more! It's a 4 bedroom, 2 and a half bath, with a laundry room and exercise room/den. The house location is at the end of a cul de sac and backs up into the core land behind the house. Other bonuses include a swing drive in front of the house as well as a driveway on the side, a covered back porch, and pool.