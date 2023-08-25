STUNNING HOME located in the beautiful, sidewalk-lined streets of the desirable Creekside Addition! Just over 2300 sq feet, this spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bath home was thoughtfully designed with both entertainment and family enjoyment in mind. As you walk up, this gem welcomes you with a lovely, well-manicured lawn and landscaping, up-lights to showcase the gorgeous stone exterior, and a beautiful entry inviting you inside. You’ll love the large, open concept Living Room featuring a stone wood burning fireplace, beautiful wood grain ceramic tile floors, and gorgeous windows overlooking the back patio. Light and bright Kitchen boasts a large island with ample seating space and additional storage, gorgeous granite counters complimenting the abundance of cabinet and counter space, farmhouse sink, both stainless steel and Cafe line appliances, a walk-in pantry, and a spacious dining room with patio access. Isolated Primary Suite is roomy and features a large shower, relaxing soaking tub, huge walk-in closet, and his and her vanities with granite counters. Oh, let’s not forget the amazing outdoor space! The extended back patio offers up the perfect space for outdoor grilling, dining and entertainment. Additional features to appreciate are great storage throughout, laundry room with extra storage, good size guest bedrooms one with a Jack & Jill bathroom, beautiful granite counters in both guest bathrooms. Located in the highly sought after Midway School District and the new Park Hill Elementary. Schedule your showing today!