4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $515,000

This stunning custom built 2018 home has all the space, sophistication and charm you're looking for! Located less than 15 minutes from downtown Waco and Baylor University, this 4 bed 3.5 bath Park Lake beauty features a massive open concept living area with vaulted ceiling, wall to wall windows, a formal dining area, breakfast area with beautiful built in cabinetry, and a dream kitchen. The chef in the family will love the oversized island with bar seating, gas range and abundant workspace with marble countertops throughout. Just beyond the kitchen you'll find the isolated master suite with large soaking tub, dual vanities, tiled walk-in shower and spacious walk-in closet. Down the hall you'll find a half bath, large laundry room with ample storage space, and additional pantry space. The three guest bedrooms are all very spacious and as an added bonus, one of the guest bedrooms has a full en suite bath - perfect for overnight guests or adult/elderly family members needing their own private space. Another full guest bath is located on this side of the home. Step onto the covered back patio to find the massive back yard which is perfect for entertaining or just enjoying a gorgeous Texas afternoon. Outlined with beautiful landscaping and multiple fruit producing trees, the yard can be a gardeners delight with multiple areas to plant and harvest. This fabulous property includes a security system, security gate, oversized 2-car garage, and is less than 5 minutes from Lake Waco. Don't wait, call today to schedule your private showing and see firsthand what this gorgeous home has to offer!