UPER DUPER SNEAK PEEK | Even though construction is still in process (but very nearly wrapped up!) we’re GREEN with envy over this distinctive Kosier Homes masterpiece built in the oft coveted Creekside neighborhood. --- Crafted with the highest attention to detail, homes constructed by veteran owned Kosier Homes offer something novel most builders simply don’t: the homebuilder personally participates in the building process with his own hands! This in-person supervisory and participatory roll ensures a meticulous commitment to quality throughout the entire process, start to finish. --- At this appealing Hewitt area home, Kosier Homes has pulled out all of the stops! Featuring a fabulous four bedroom, three bathroom layout, the nearly 2,300 square foot of living space feels roomy, airy, and super livable thanks to its attractive selections, interesting color palette, and sophisticated fixtures. --- From the formidable foyer to the fanciful primary suite (complete with a spa-like soaking tub and separate walk-in shower), the knockout kitchen island to the inspired laundry room; no aspect of this home will leave you wanting! --- Stay tuned as we update photos, complete the home (landscaping, fencing, primary bath selections, and details finishes are ALL ongoing!), and show off the very attributes which has made Kosier Homes’ clients some of the most loyal and happy buyers in all of Central Texas! --- Get to know Kosier Homes. Call to schedule your exclusive appointment today! You’ll be so impressed with the quality, craftsmanship, and appeal of Jeremy’s homes; we can’t wait for you to see this property in person. Call today!