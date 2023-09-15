If you're looking for a home in exceptional condition, privacy, quality and space, family activities and great schools, you must tour 605 Lister. Located in the Village of Castle Park in Twin Rivers, this spacious 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath offers more than just tremendous value, it offers a lifestyle not available anywhere else in the Waco area. The home itself is a dream for anyone needing space or room to grow. Over 3000 sqft, with a huge game room/living area and private bedroom/full bath upstairs, and 3 additional bedrooms downstairs, including the isolated master. The master features both a separate tub and tiled shower, dual vanities, granite counters and a sizeable walk-in closet. The open floorplan offers the owner flexible options, with a family room/dining area combo, plus a spacious breakfast room off the kitchen. The kitchen has storage galore, a center prep-island, Professional Series Frigidaire stainless appliance package, granite countertops, double ovens, a 5 burner cooktop and a view into the living area. Welcome to the lifestyle we all dream of. The Community of Twin Rivers offers the homeowner a variety of extras to enjoy, including a huge swimming pool plus an adjacent kids pool, tennis courts, wildly popular pickleball courts, a covered playground, fitness room and paved walking trails around the lake. Don't forget about golf. Bear Ridge Golf Course joins the Community and offers a challenging 18 holes, driving range, well equipped pro shop, restaurant and bar. As if that's not enough, this special home is located in the highly touted Midway ISD, offers easy access to Hwy 84, and within a few minutes you're in the heart of shopping, dining and medical facilities.