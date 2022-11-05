 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $519,990

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $519,990

NEW JOHN HOUSTON CUSTOM HOME IN TRAILS OF OAKRIDGE IN MIDWAY ISD. Beautiful 1-story home, with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and an extended, covered patio. Gorgeous hand-scraped, wood floors, granite counter tops in kitchen, painted, custom cabinets, stone fireplace, and a wood-wrapped, kitchen island. READY IN SPRING 2023.

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Central Texas Honor Roll: Week 10

Central Texas Honor Roll: Week 10

Central Texas Honor Roll: See whose star shined brightest on #TribFridayNight with the best high school football performances of the week. #txhsfb

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert