Nestled in the coveted community of Creekside, this beautiful, like-new Russ Davis home was completed in 2019 and has been well maintained. Upon entry to the foyer, notice the wonderful attention to detail in this charming home and the wonderful natural lighting through the wood encased windows! This open concept plan includes a large living area with floor to ceiling fireplace and hearth which adjoins a well appointed gourmet kitchen featuring a sprawling island with bar seating, quartz counters, spacious custom wood cabinetry, wall oven, stainless steel appliances, large walk in pantry and coffee bar nook! Located off the kitchen is an oversized utility room with gorgeous herringbone tiled floor, sink and plenty of storage and counter space. As you enter from the garage door, a quaint mud bench greets you and provides the perfect space for hats or backpacks! Owners retreat features coffered ceiling, large windows and ensuite bath with his and her vanities, walk in tile shower with frameless glass door, soaking tub, expansive walk in closet with built in shelving and dresser. Split bedroom arrangement provides privacy with guest bedroom & walk in closet and bath off hall near entry and two bedrooms and dual sink bath off hallway located in back of home near dining room. Guest baths include leathered granite, matte black fixtures and hardware. Backyard is perfect for entertaining and provides a 15 X 17 covered patio with stained wood ceiling overlooking large backyard. Home includes spray foam insulation, gutters, sprinkler system, high efficiency HVAC unit, side entry garage & driveway and more! Home is located in the highly sought after Midway ISD and in Park Hill Elementary attendance zone, one of MISD's newest elementary campuses!