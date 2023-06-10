Welcome to your dream home, located in the highly sought-after BOSQUEVILLE SCHOOL DISTRICT on half acre & OUTSIDE CITY LIMITS but only a quick 10 minutes to Downtown Waco! Tastefully designed in the transitional style with mud room. You'll LOVE the dream kitchen & quartz counters , open concept & back patio, perfect for entertaining! All baths have tiled showers. This home has it all! But hurry & you can create special memories with loved ones.
4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $529,900
