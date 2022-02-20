A PIECE OF WACO HISTORY CAN BE YOURS!! This absolutely Stunning home in Karem Park next to Castle Heights is now available! This almost century old custom home is simply a dream to see. The backyard is so incredible it's been host to many major events, weddings, neighborhood gatherings, etc. With over 2900 square feet, the layout of home is absolutely perfect for any seller. The isolated bedrooms are so nice. The home also has a wonderful lounge or hobby room. Guests will enter into an inviting receiving room with tall ceilings, a warm fire in the fireplace, and tons of natural light from the beautiful windows. Your storage worries are no more....this property has over 600 separate square feet of storage. Only a 4 minute drive to shopping, entertainment and wonderful cuisine that Downtown Waco has to offer! Call today to make an appt for a private, scheduled showing.
4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $530,000
