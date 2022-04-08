4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $535,000

This distinct, custom built, one-owner home is now available for the first time since being built. 5624 Rosalie checks all of the boxes that today's distinctive buyers are searching for, and ready just in time for the coming Summer months. The China Spring ISD is the main drawing card for families wishing for an exemplary education while enjoying the small town community vibe that is China Spring. The backyard is a retreat in itself, with a sparkling private pool, attached hottub, and incredible landscaping. The homes smart design and quality touches quietly add to the appeal. The feel of the property leans towards a little southern comfort charm with a hint of refined function thrown in for fun. For anyone looking for a graceful, family friendly, picture perfect home this one is a must see.