4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $535,000

NEW QUALITY CONSTRUCTION IN CREEKSIDE SUBDIVISION - Move into this brand-new home just in time for the holidays. Beautiful craftsmanship throughout this spacious open floor plan, 4-bedroom 3-bathroom. The secluded Master Suite has a free-standing soaking tub, tiled shower, dual vanities, the large master closet has a convenient backdoor into the laundry room. 3 bedrooms are on the opposite side of the house; 2 bedrooms share a Jack and Jill bath with separate sinks. The 3rd bedroom/office shares the hallway with another full bath. Kitchen has custom built full height cabinets, a large Quartz island that overlooks the large living area. From the kitchen there is a large walk-in pantry, the Laundry room is next to the built-in mud benches, there is an oversized 2 car garage with a built-in work bench. Crown molding throughout this gorgeous home, so much attention to detail. Audio video wiring throughout home with centralized media-controlled location. All the modern conveniences in this classic traditional home in a great school district, neighborhood is zoned within the newest Midway elementary school (Park Hill Elementary) wonderful family friendly neighborhood, all new construction with sidewalks. Fully landscaped yard, sprinkler system, side entry garage with large driveway, cozy covered patio sheltered from the afternoon sun. Engineered slab, energy efficient, 30-year roof shingle, full masonry exterior, foam insulation, and more. MIDWAY ISD