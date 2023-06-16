Wonderful home in the desired chapel ridge subdivision. This 4 bedroom, 2 and a half bathroom, very well kept home features wood flooring and granite countertops and a wood burning fireplace. The kitchen is an open concept into the living room and has beautiful countertops and stainless steel appliances. The master suite is completely private with a very spacious beautiful bathroom and closet. And then to top things off there is a second living area upstairs with a half bath for all of your entertaining needs or a separate space for the kids. The footprint is terrific, on a third of an acre in Midway School District. This home is updated and is so well taken care and feels like new! Come see this wonderful listing today, and make it yours!
4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $539,000
