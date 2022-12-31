4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $539,900

You truly can have it all with this Beautifully Luxurious Home in the highly sought-after Creekside Addition. From the moment you arrive you will notice the well thought out landscaping and attention to design detail choices of this home. Featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 10 foot ceilings, crown molding, well maintained wood flooring, spacious open concept, natural light, office area, gas fireplace with stone surround. The spotless kitchen comes fully equipped with stainless appliances, breakfast island, pantry, granite counter tops, subway tile backsplash, easy glide drawers, plentiful cabinets and a huge dining space. The impeccable owner’s quarters boast a trey ceiling, dual granite covered vanities, separate tile tub, tiled walk in shower and the perfectly oversized closet. Outdoor living at its finest is found here and you will love the fully fenced back yard, new pool with water fountains and Intellibrite multi light option features both control by your phone Pentair app. Also with cool pad extended decking, pergola, new storage shed with electric and negotiable hot tub. There is so much to enjoy about this home the is smack dab in the middle of Midway ISD and only 10-20 minutes from Carleen Bright Arboretum, Baylor Stadium, Magnolia Silos and all the dining and entertainment that downtown Waco has to offer.