Newly built home in the lovely Creekside subdivision by Monticello Homes LLC. This house comes with an aesthetically pleasing interior design, and a desirable elevation. Some of the standout features include an open kitchen/living area that make the home feel spacy and inviting, a huge primary closet for all of your belongings, and a free-standing tub next to the tiled shower. Be sure to take a look at this brand new home. Estimated completion date is 9/25/23.