This spacious 4 bedroom/3 bathroom home in Creekside features an open concept kitchen, dining, and family room with 12 foot ceilings, ample counter space, and plenty of storage. The amenities in the master bedroom include a walk in closet with built in shelving and en suite bathroom. A fourth bedroom with attached bathroom could serve as a nursery suite. From the garage entrance, you will find an oversized mud room with extra built in cabinets next to a large laundry room with sink and counter space. Other features include a security system, covered patio, and fiberglass pool. Located in the desired Midway school district, this is the perfect family home! Don't miss out on this gorgeous turn-key home!!
4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $549,900
