4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $552,700

NEW JOHN HOUSTON HOME IN THE TRAILS OF OAKRIDGE IN MCGREGOR TEXAS. This home features a 4 bedroom, 3 full bathrooms, Study, Game Room, spacious open concept, with a 3-car front entry garage, family room and kitchen with a large granite counter top island, breakfast nook with direct access to an outdoor covered patio. Gorgeous 2-Story home in a beautiful community close to everything. This home is only minutes away from Waco and McGregor. This home sits a on a beautiful nice sized lot that is fully sprinklered and sodded. READY IN SEPTEMBER!