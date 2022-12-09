 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
contributed

4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $559,900

4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $559,900

Newly built home in Creekside subdivision by Monticello Homes. Includes a huge master closet with island, and a freestanding tub in the primary bathroom. It has an aesthetically pleasing elevation. Be sure to take a look at this brand new home!

View More

This content was contributed by a user of the site. If you believe this content may be in violation of the terms of use, you may report it.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert