Newly built home in Creekside subdivision by Monticello Homes. Includes a huge master closet with island, and a freestanding tub in the primary bathroom. It has an aesthetically pleasing elevation. Be sure to take a look at this brand new home!
4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $559,900
Texas high school football playoff scores and pairings: Updates after the latest games and who's playing this week. #txhsfb #TribFridayNight
A fourth person has been arrested in a June 12 shootout at the Kate Ross Homes that police have said put children in harm’s way.
A Waco man was indicted Thursday on an indecency with a child charge.
A Waco couple have been indicted on multiple felony charges in a case that involves sex abuse and indecency with several minors.
Defending state champion China Spring finally met an opponent that could hit hard in the playoffs, but ultimately the Cougars got the knockout with a 31-14 quarterfinal win over Anna.
Police reported finding eight empty whiskey bottles and an open container in a vehicle that crashed into a fence, before the driver spit on and threatened deputies during her arrest.
Mike Copeland: Grant for switch adapted toys; Employer awards; For Keeps Coffee & Bakery; Herringbone
A Waco-based company, AdaptAbilities, will receive a $10,000 grant from the FedEx Entrepreneur Fund, according to a press release.
Waco officials see accessory dwelling units like garage apartments and in-law suites as an affordable source of more housing, and are considering changes that would allow more to be built.
Waco City Council is set Tuesday to create a municipal parking authority to manage public parking in downtown Waco, especially for events at the riverside basketball arena Baylor is building.
Mart's machine keeps rolling: Jonah Ross ran for 208 yards and four touchdowns and threw for 128 yards and a score as the top-ranked Panthers cruised into the state semifinals.