Beautiful home in desirable Tree Lake Ranch on 1.44 acres. This 4BR/2.5 bath home features an open floor plan that is great for entertaining. Living has a wood burning fireplace and French doors on either side with great view of backyard. The kitchen features a large eat at island, built in cook top, built in oven, built in microwave, vent a hood, disposal, pantry and breakfast area with large window looking into the sunroom. Large dining room off kitchen has doors and could be used as second living. Isolated master bedroom. Master bath has separate closets, dual vanities and tiled shower. One bedroom has built-in desk. Fourth bedroom with built in bookshelves is currently being used as an office. The large backyard features covered patio, cabana with hot tub, in ground pool, garden area, workshop with electric and RV parking. Circle driveway. Security system. Sprinkler system. Gutters. $564,000
4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $564,000
