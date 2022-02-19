4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $565,000

NEW CONSTRUCTION IN KEYS CREEK! This STUNNING Northstar Custom home sits on .51 acres and has 4 beds, 3 baths and an amazing open concept floor plan throughout. The exterior features include a large covered patio and large fenced in backyard! This home is also in the stage of construction where you can pick your own finishing touches and make it your own. You don't want to miss the opportunity to get into a brand new home in the desirable Keys Creek!