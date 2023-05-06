STUNNING custom built home by Keith Gunn Construction in Creekside Addition with newly built pool and new custom shed! Lovely open floor plan that paid attention to even the smallest custom detail including water filtration system, hardwood floors, crown molding, high efficiency AC with heat pump, and more throughout. Spacious kitchen offers quartz counter tops, grey cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, large walk in pantry, pendant lights, island, and eat in dining. Vaulted ceiling into living room offers fireplace with built in cabinetry and views of backyard. Master bedroom has tiered ceiling, oversized master en suite with free standing tub, dual vanities, separate shower, and walk in closet. Two secondary bedrooms with Jack and Jill bathroom and walk in closets. Third secondary bedroom is off the front of the home and offers ample storage. Backyard is an entertainers dream with covered patio, custom pool built in 2020 , and huge shed with electric and ample storage!