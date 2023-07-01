Welcome to 553 Hunton Lane. This custom home has been lovingly cared for since purchased as a new build in 2018 and pride of ownership can be seen throughout. Sitting on half an acre, the backyard is an entertainers dream with over $60K worth of updates since 2018 to include all new landscaping beds with premium soil and a sparkling swimspa installed May of 2022. Relax in the swimspa and watch the sunset on your own half acre parcel! The interior is exceptional as well. The gorgeous iron front doors set the stage for the custom finish out within. The living room, dining room and kitchen create an open concept plan with low maintenance stained concrete floors, crown mouldings and a beautiful stone fireplace with gas log insert. The walk in pantry provides ample storage space with a window view to a large evergreen shrub. Off the kitchen/dining and living room and on the right side of the home you will find the master bedroom with en-suite. Accentuated with a tray ceiling, the spacious master bedroom provides a comfortable setting after a long day. The master bathroom has dual his/her sinks and a separate solid surface shower and tub. Off the master you will find the laundry room with a sink. The right side wing of the home also provides a wonderful flex bonus room. Follow the stairway up to find a truly exceptional space with its own walk-in shower bathroom. This flex bonus room can be used as a games room, hobby room, media room, guest room or any combination thereof...the possibilities are endless! Another great feature of this home is the attic access from the bonus room. A small door opens to a large storage space that makes the task of retrieving stored items more convenient. The left wing of the home has 3 bedrooms and a dual vanity bathroom with a shower/tub combo. The front bedroom has towering ceilings and may serve as either a bedroom space or an office given the built in desk nook and drawers. This home is truly special and it does not take long to realize the builder had an eye for detail with rounded drywall corners, aggregate drive and walkways, tankless gas water heater, custom-stained concrete floors, garage storage room and the list goes on an on. Schedule a showing with your agent to see all this home has to offer. Easy living in this well-maintained home in Robinson!