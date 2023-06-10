Beautiful NEW CONSTRUCTION on just under half an acre in the highly sought after Fox Run Addition in Robinson ISD. This 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home is decked out with beautiful custom detailing throughout. The floor plan is functional and open with a bright and airy modern feel throughout the home. You will enjoy the gorgeous kitchen, large pantry, the spacious living space with an electric fireplace, complete with a great-sized dining area. The master suite is secluded with a huge walk-in closet, double vanities, beautiful freestanding tub and large walk in shower. The exterior has an expansive covered patio to entertain and plenty of room to roam or to put in a pool. Come see all that this home has to offer.