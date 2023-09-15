Welcome to this stunning 4 bed, 4.5 bath house, offering a fantastic opportunity for Baylor parents or investors. Situated in a convenient location just minutes from Baylor University, this recently built house is perfect for students looking for a spacious and modern living space. As you step inside, you'll be greeted by the immaculate interior featuring quality finishes throughout. The kitchen boasts beautiful quartz countertops, providing both elegance and durability. The bedrooms are spacious and provide ample natural light, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere. Each bedroom features an ensuite bathroom that is tastefully designed with modern fixtures and finishes, ensuring your comfort and convenience. This property also offers the convenience of four+ parking spaces, making it ideal for those with multiple vehicles or guests. Don't miss out on the opportunity to own this exceptional property. Contact us today to schedule a showing and make this house your new home!