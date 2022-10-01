4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $575,000

BUYERS-INVESTORS This amazing 4bd 4.5bth home boasts the latest and greatest - stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, white cabinets, high grade vinyl plank flooring, etc. This house sits next to 4 other identical homes and right behind 5 other identical houses filled with BU students. It's the perfect home to buy and have your kid and friends move in or just purchase as an investment with the house pre-leased to BU students! This home-development is just steps from the new business school, BSB science building, etc. Baylor already owns 90% of the vacant land between Bagby Ave and La Salle Ave - they only have one way to grow the campus and it's directly toward this development! Property is leased at $3,400 month.