4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $585,000

Located in Twin Rivers on the 7th golf hole sits this magnificent Parade of Homes property, complete with a picturesque water view and space galore! Quality details like crown molding, hardwood floors, recessed lighting and plantation shutters give this home all the "extras" buyers want. The kitchen is outfitted with lovely custom cabinetry, a sizable island, stunning glass cabinet doors to show off all your pretties, and a generous breakfast nook. Additionally, a butler's pantry located between the kitchen and sizable formal dining room is the perfect touch for entertaining and has the same finishes as the kitchen. The perfectly sized living room spotlights the stone fireplace and builtins. Boasting space galore, the secluded master retreat is fit for a king and has ample room for all your furniture, plus extra room for a sitting area. The attractive master bathroom has furniture-like cabinetry and granite countertops. Upstairs are three sizable guest bedrooms and two full bathrooms. The extra large balcony overlooks the golf course and pond, and adds major wow factor to this property! Other perks of this stately home include a handsome study with wall-to-wall builtins, a built-in work nook/station, an impressive entry, grand patio, manicured lawn with full sprinkler system, and home vacuum system. Twin Rivers has some of the very best community amenities in all of Waco, and this luxurious home measures up to any buyer's standards. View More