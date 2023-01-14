4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $595,000

Lovely stone/brick traditional w/ 4 BR's/2.5 BA's on oversized lot in Fox Run subdivision. Ideal floorplan has formal dining area plus large breakfast area and eat-at bar; open kitchen-den concept; and isolated Mstr BR. Home has a bonus mud room with impressive built-ins (hooks for backpacks; drawers; cabinet storage); and utility room has convenient entry door leading in to the colossal Mstr closet A few of the many amenities include: granite in kit and baths; laminate wood floors; handsome electrical fixtures; walk-in shower with river rock floor; gas cooktop & fireplace; tankless water heater; sprinkler system; oversized back patio; pretty mouldings and tall baseboards; custom kitchen cabinetry to ceiling height; and oodles of backyard space. Truly a classic!