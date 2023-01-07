LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION!!! This amazing single-family home was just built in 2019 and designed with BU students in mind. 4 beds and 4.5 bathrooms with one of the rooms big enough to share with two king beds! Only 3 blocks from Baylor's campus, it makes the perfect investment property! Designated parking spots behind the home (with automatic gate), vinyl flooring throughout, all recessed lighting, quartz counter tops, etc. Baylor owns almost all the land between here and the current campus, so the only direction for campus to grow is towards this house! Currently leased at $2,700/month through July 2023 and renewed at $2,800/month through July 2024.
4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $595,000
