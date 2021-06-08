 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $599,000

Beautiful Custom Built Home in the desirable Austin Colony Subdivision in China Spring ISD. 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home with 3,421 sq.ft living and 3 car garage. This home features a grand entry, formal dining and office/study off the main entry. The large master suite is located next to the oversized laundry room with space for a upright freezer and plenty of storage. There is another built in office area right off the kitchen for those busy, on the go families. A Stacked Stone wood burning fireplace in the Living area compliments the Stonework found upon entering this fabulous Home. Do not miss this one !!! View More

