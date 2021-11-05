4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $599,000

Enjoy life to the fullest in this amazing 4 bed/3.5bath with incredible views. Relax in the beautiful sunroom overlooking Bosque Valley. Large Pantry, granite counters, large Island, built-in wine rack, formal dining living and family rooms, built ins (bookcases, buffet), backyard is multi-level, lots of closet space. See to appreciate. Note the Living are is above ground one story, the garage is partially under ground level.