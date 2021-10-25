Located in the heart of Waco in a great neighborhood, this mid-century modern home offers style and uniqueness. This well-maintained split level, sits on a 0.43 acre lot that has gorgeous mature trees around the property. When you walk into this home, you will be greeted by lots of natural light? in fact the whole home features amazing windows and is full of light: the living room, family room, dining room, bonus room, and bedrooms, too! The kitchen features granite countertops, over sink and under counter lighting, and open-concept feel into the family room. Architectural details and features are impressive; things such as, vaulted ceiling, kitchen skylight, ceiling beams, and strategic built-in shelving/drawers/cabinets on the inside and courtyards, balconies, and covered porches on the outside make this home truly one-of-a-kind. This amazing home is loaded with storage, with all the bedrooms having an enormous amount of built-ins and closet space. To keep this large home comfortable, there are 3 thermostatically controlled zones. The courtyards are located off the family room, master bedroom (and a balcony off a third bedroom), one of the spare bedrooms bring more space for enjoying the outdoors. The private back patio is perfect for entertaining and sits under an enormous oak tree. The neighborhood offers beautiful shady streets for an evening stroll. Located very close to shopping and other conveniences, this home will check all the boxes.
4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $599,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
A former Mart woman who sexually abused a young family member for almost three years was sentenced to life in prison without parole Thursday.
An attempted vehicle break-in, gunfire and an assault Monday near University Parks Drive and Mary Avenue led to the arrests of four people, po…
Testimony is set to begin Wednesday in the trial of a 33-year-old former Mart woman charged with sexually abusing a young male family member f…
Magnolia and a business partner are asking for a $6 million Waco Tax Increment Financing Zone grant to support their $42.8 million redevelopment of the Grand Karem Shrine Building at 701 Washington Ave.
Local barbecue joints have a beef with beef prices. They keep going up, up, up, like an overmatched cowboy aboard a mean-tempered bull.
A 22-year-old Waco man was shot and killed Thursday night in South Waco, launching the Waco Police Department's 15th criminal homicide investi…
A West man who sexually assaulted two women in 2016 and 2018 was placed on deferred probation Tuesday.
Kevin Harless has not thrown in the towel by any means. In fact, he has upped the ante in his efforts to keep his father safe against speeding…
After a long rebuilding process, a neon sign paying homage to the movie theater that once stood on North 25th Street will be installed Tuesday.